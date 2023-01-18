Audio: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Missouri, here’s what vehicles thieves are targeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Catalytic converter thefts have become a problem around the state and the nation. Thieves get under vehicles and saw out the device to make money off the precious metal.

Grant Bissell, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says the most common targets are vehicles like commercial trucks, pickups, and SUVS because they sit higher off the ground, giving thieves easier access.

Law enforcement agencies have recommended parking vehicles in secured locations, either a garage or a well-lit area. Grant Bissell, with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, some vehicle owners have gotten clever with their prevention measures.

Drivers are encouraged to park their vehicles in secured locations, either a garage or a well-lit area.

