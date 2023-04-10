Audio: University of Missouri wants to build new nuclear reactor for medical research

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The University of Missouri has been the only university in the U-S to create certain cancer-fighting radioactive elements called medical isotopes. The medical isotopes are created by a small nuclear reactor in Columbia. Now, the university wants to create a bigger reactor, that can do more.

Director of the reactor program Matt Sanford:

The University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR), a 10-megawatt facility, is the most powerful university research reactor in the country. MURR supports research of about 400 faculty and 150 graduate students. They represent more than 180 departments from more than 100 international universities and about 40 federal and industrial labs.

More than 1.6 million patients a year are diagnosed or treated using the radioisotopes that MURR produces. MURR Interim Director Matt Sanford says the NEXTGEN reactor will continue the work of the reactor that began in 1966.

This month, the University of Missouri is requesting proposals from companies for the design and partnerships for the project. The request includes meeting regulatory requirements for potential construction at Discovery Ridge in Columbia.

Including the regulatory process, it will take about 10 years to complete the new reactor.

(Photo courtesy University of Missouri)

Related