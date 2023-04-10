Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Fellows Street in Utica

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Fire Department Captain, Derrick Allen, reports firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in Utica early Saturday evening where a room was fully involved. No occupants were inside.

Entry was made into the building and approximately 700 gallons of water and foam were used to extinguish the blaze. Equipment was used to ventilate the structure at 1005 Fellows Street. Captain Allen said the building remains intact and no injuries were reported.

Chillicothe firefighters were on the scene for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

The owner and occupant names were not released by authorities.

