Audio: Hawley not happy that Army has not begun construction on new homes at Fort Leonard Wood

State News April 10, 2023April 10, 2023 KTTN News
Fort Leonard Wood Army Base entrance (Photo courtesy US Army)
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Construction on new housing at the Army’s Fort Leonard Wood in southern Missouri hasn’t begun yet, and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says he’s not happy about it.

Hawley announced back in December that more than $41 million dollars would be spent this year and another $50 million next year to build 180 new homes on base.

 

 

“This is a good start but there needs to be more…and listen, I am going to hold their feet to the fire on this until we get every home that needs to be replaced on the post actually replaced.”

Hawley says he’s sent a third letter to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth requesting an update on the Army’s plans to replace aging homes at Fort Leonard Wood.

(Photo courtesy US Army)

Post Views: 723
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.