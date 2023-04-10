Audio: Hawley not happy that Army has not begun construction on new homes at Fort Leonard Wood

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Construction on new housing at the Army’s Fort Leonard Wood in southern Missouri hasn’t begun yet, and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says he’s not happy about it.

Hawley announced back in December that more than $41 million dollars would be spent this year and another $50 million next year to build 180 new homes on base.

“This is a good start but there needs to be more…and listen, I am going to hold their feet to the fire on this until we get every home that needs to be replaced on the post actually replaced.”

Hawley says he’s sent a third letter to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth requesting an update on the Army’s plans to replace aging homes at Fort Leonard Wood.

(Photo courtesy US Army)

Related