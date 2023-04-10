Audio: State of Missouri hiring event is back on April 12th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The State of Missouri Hiring Event is right around the corner.

On-site interviews and even potential on-site hires will be offered by some of the state agencies. Human Resource Generalist Gloria Kliethermes, for the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Resources, advises anyone who plans to interview.

The hiring event will be held on April 12, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City.

To set up an account before you arrive, visit the Missouri Careers website.

