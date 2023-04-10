Audio: State of Missouri hiring event is back on April 12th

State News April 10, 2023 KTTN News
Screenshot of Missouri Careers website
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The State of Missouri Hiring Event is right around the corner.

On-site interviews and even potential on-site hires will be offered by some of the state agencies. Human Resource Generalist Gloria Kliethermes, for the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Resources, advises anyone who plans to interview.

 

 

The hiring event will be held on April 12, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City.

To set up an account before you arrive, visit the Missouri Careers website.

Post Views: 111
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.