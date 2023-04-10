Audio: Marceline resident wins $5 million during lunch break

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Imagine going on your lunch break and clocking back into work $5 million richer.

A Missourian playing a $50 Scratchers lottery ticket found out they are $5 million richer after uncovering the top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Millionaire Blowout” ticket while on a lunch break. The player in Marceline in North Central Missouri bought it from an area convenience store.

The unidentified individual told the Missouri Lottery they initially thought they won $1,000. The total winnings added up to $5 million. The winner shared plans to use some of the winnings for a summer vacation.

