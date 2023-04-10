Senate committee debates bills to limit foreign ownership of Missouri farmland

(Missouri Independent) – Efforts to restrict foreign ownership of Missouri land got yet another hearing Wednesday in the Senate Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety.

House Bill 903 , which is the combination of four bills proposed in the Missouri House, would lower the maximum amount of Missouri farmland that can be owned by foreign entities from 1% to 0.5%.

HB 903 would also prohibit business entities from “restrictive countries” — listed as China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela — from purchasing any land in Missouri. If the bill passed, this list would be open to revision by the governor every two years.

Also scheduled for hearing, but not brought up due to time limits, was Senate Bill 649, which would use the definition of foreign adversaries provided in the Code of Federal Regulations to determine what countries should be banned from land ownership. Using this definition would add Cuba to the list.

Some have pushed for the legislation to be more restrictive. Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, has sponsored a Senate bill and repeatedly asked the House bill sponsor, Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, if he would support a total prohibition on foreign farmland ownership.