Audio: Troopers remind motorists that students are on the move

Missouri state troopers are urging motorists to be careful on the road, as students prepare to begin the 2019-2020 school year. State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says five Missourians were killed and another 457 suffered injuries in traffic crashes involving school buses in 2018.

Captain Hotz reminds you that Missouri law requires drivers to stop when a school bus stops to load or unload children on a two-lane road. He also says pedestrian and bicycle traffic will increase near schools.

The highway patrol says most traffic crashes involving drivers under the age of 21 happen between 3 and 4 pm when school typically lets out. As the new school year approaches, Hotz encourages parents to tell young people that driving is a full-time job.

Hotz says using a cell phone or texting can be the distraction that leads to a crash, adding that texting while driving is AGAINST MISSOURI LAW for anyone under the age of 22.