Humphreys man injured after striking animal in roadway with motorcycle

A Humphreys resident was injured early Wednesday morning when the motorcycle he was operating struck an animal four miles west of Galt.

Fifty-six-year-old Johnny Hines received moderate injuries and was taken by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.

An investigator with the patrol reports Hines was eastbound when he swerved the motorcycle to avoid an animal on Highway 6 but ended up striking the animal, with the motorcycle coming to rest on its side. The patrol report did not list the type of animal involved in the crash.

Hines was wearing safety equipment. Damage to the motorcycle was reported as minor in the crash at 12:30 this Wednesday morning near Highway 6 and Southeast 70th Street.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Galt Fire Protection District, and Grundy County EMS.