Missouri State Highway Patrol in Macon offering Community Alliance Program

Troop B of the Highway Patrol in Macon is seeking individuals interested in attending the troop’s 15th Community Alliance Program beginning next month.

The program, which presents an opportunity to citizens to gain insight and understanding of the training and duties of the Highway Patrol, will start at the Troop B Headquarters in Macon September 9th and meet for 10 consecutive Monday evenings. Community members can meet and interact with troopers and civilian employees of the Patrol.

Classroom and practical instruction will cover topics including firearms, traffic stops, traffic crash and criminal investigations, polygraph examinations, and driving while intoxicated enforcement. The Community Alliance Program will also involve a ride-along with a trooper.

The program will culminate with an awards ceremony at and sponsored by the Macon Comfort Inn. The class size is limited to 16, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis following a criminal record check.

Anyone interested in the Community Alliance Program, which starts September 9, 2019, or wanting more information should contact Sergeant Eric Brown at 660-385-2132.

The public can apply by visiting the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. Applications will be accepted until the spots are filled.