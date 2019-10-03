Audio: Reward Increased to $8,000 for horrific southwest Missouri animal abuse case

Police in the community of Neosho have made little progress in their investigation of the suspected live-skinning of a pet beagle who had to be euthanized a week ago because of her suffering.

Authorities hope an increased reward will lead to an arrest in a gruesome animal abuse case. Reporter Ty Albright at our Joplin affiliate KZRG has details.

Lt. Jason Baird of the Neosho Police Department said investigators have received a few tips since a $1,000 reward was put up last week for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the skinning of the dog. But none have panned out.

“It takes a truly callous person to skin a dog alive,” said Amanda Good, Missouri state director for the society, in a press release. “And it’s completely heartbreaking to imagine the suffering this dog endured. We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information about this terrible crime to come forward, not only to help seek justice for this animal but also to ensure the safety of the entire community.”

Baird said some chatter on Facebook has suggested that the injuries may have been the result of the dog being struck by a vehicle.

“I’ve taken the pictures of the dog’s injuries to two vets here in town, and they’ve confirmed there’s no way this could have been the result of a car accident,” Baird said.

