Audio: Proposed Missouri budget would designate $7 million to veterans home operations

A group of Missouri House and Senate members are expected to work out their state budget differences this week. Currently, the 34-billion dollar budget plan includes seven million dollars for the state’s seven nursing homes caring for veterans.

During the Missouri Senate budget debate, Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp, who serves on the Missouri Veterans Commission, says the homes are projected to operate in the fiscal year 2022 with a 17-million dollar deficit.

During the Missouri Senate budget debate, Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp, who serves on the Missouri Veterans Commission, says the pandemic has caused a perfect storm of problems.

Missouri has lost 162 veterans home residents to the coronavirus. Schupp says the homes are projected to operate in the fiscal year 2022 with a 17-million dollar deficit.

