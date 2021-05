Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The state of Missouri is holding a virtual job fair today (Tuesday) and May 18.

More than 230 Missouri businesses are set to participate in today’s job fair. A press release from the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says nearly 600 Missourians are registered to be part of the fair. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The virtual job fair today, May 18 will focus on information technology jobs. To register for the fairs, go to the Return Strong Missouri website.

