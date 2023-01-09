Audio: Missouri Senate Bill would exempt Social Security benefits from being taxed

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Legislation filed in the Missouri Senate would exempt Social Security benefits from the state’s income tax.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Platte County in the Kansas City area. He said in a written statement that Missouri seniors, many of whom are on a fixed income, should not have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits. If it becomes law, Missourians would be allowed to deduct 100 percent of their earnings from Social Security, starting next year. Missouri is one of 11 states that tax Social Security benefits. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.

