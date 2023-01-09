Audio: Missouri prosecutor expects increase in DWI cases involving marijuana

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says she has noticed an increase in DWI cases involving marijuana since Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. She expects the increase now that recreational use is legal for adults in the Show-Me State.

Missouri has a legal alcohol limit for drivers, but it does not have a standard for marijuana use.

Luntsford says other evidence can be used to prosecute marijuana DWIs, including observations by an officer on the scene and actions by the driver.

Missouri’s medical marijuana shops could start selling pot for recreational purposes as early as next month.

Related