Audio: Missouri on pace to become 6th largest cannabis market in the United States

State News June 13, 2023 Marshall Griffin
Missouri Marijuana News Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri appears to be on its way to becoming the sixth-largest adult-use marijuana market in the United States.

 

 

The publication Cannabis Business Times published an article stating that Missouri is already outpacing some long-time marijuana markets, including Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. According to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, $348.8 million’s worth of recreational cannabis was purchased in Missouri between February and May of this year. Add in medical cannabis sales and that figure jumps to more than $471.1 million dollars over the past four months.

“Missouri’s quick ascension into a top-six cannabis market shows that the recipe of low-tax, customer-friendly access, and tremendous community buy-in, is maximizing this industry’s impact on the Missouri economy,” Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade Executive Director said in a prepared statement. “Cannabis sales have already generated $100 million in revenue to Missouri, with total sales of $1.2 billion, and more than 15,000 direct jobs created. After just the first four months of adult-use sales, it’s apparent that Missouri is proving to be one of the most successful launches of a new marijuana market in the country’s history and a roadmap for other states to follow.”

Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana use last fall.

Post Views: 59
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Marshall Griffin

https://www.missourinet.com/

Marshall says his former job as State Capitol Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio has taught him the most. He had to learn first-hand about everything involved in how an idea becomes a bill and, in the end, a new law – and how to communicate that process to the listening audience.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.