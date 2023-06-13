Audio: Missouri on pace to become 6th largest cannabis market in the United States

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri appears to be on its way to becoming the sixth-largest adult-use marijuana market in the United States.

The publication Cannabis Business Times published an article stating that Missouri is already outpacing some long-time marijuana markets, including Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. According to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, $348.8 million’s worth of recreational cannabis was purchased in Missouri between February and May of this year. Add in medical cannabis sales and that figure jumps to more than $471.1 million dollars over the past four months.

“Missouri’s quick ascension into a top-six cannabis market shows that the recipe of low-tax, customer-friendly access, and tremendous community buy-in, is maximizing this industry’s impact on the Missouri economy,” Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade Executive Director said in a prepared statement. “Cannabis sales have already generated $100 million in revenue to Missouri, with total sales of $1.2 billion, and more than 15,000 direct jobs created. After just the first four months of adult-use sales, it’s apparent that Missouri is proving to be one of the most successful launches of a new marijuana market in the country’s history and a roadmap for other states to follow.”

Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana use last fall.

