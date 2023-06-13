Audio: Callaway County Sheriff has officer license suspended

State News June 13, 2023 Anthony Morabith
Callaway County Sheriff website
(Missourinet) – One mid-Missouri county sheriff is in hot water. 

 

 

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism’s officers license has been suspended, several media reports state. Chism was arrested in October for DWI and resisting arrest in Moberly. Following his October arrest, there were two occasions where Chism was intoxicated while on the job. The complaint also states that Chism bought alcohol from liquor stores while in uniform earlier this year.

Chism’s trial is scheduled for August 10. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee has been appointed the interim sheriff.

Anthony Morabith

