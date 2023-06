Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Polo resident was injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon that involved a pickup that was sideswiped by another vehicle on Highway 13 in Ray County.

Eighty-year-old Roy McCaulley of Polo received a minor injury and was to seek his own treatment.

McCaulley was using a seat belt and his pickup truck sustained minor damage.

A trooper noted the other vehicle, unknown to authorities, fled from the scene.

