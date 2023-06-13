Laredo Board of Education approves building improvements

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education has given its approval for building improvements during its recent meeting.

Danny Stephens has been assigned to auger the main line in the bathroom, install a toilet, and attach an eye on a urinal. A school representative has reported that the cost of these improvements will amount to $1,250.

GRM Networks has been contracted to install security and phone systems. The expenses for the GRM work will be covered by a portion of a $50,000 safety grant.

In other news, both breakfast and lunch prices will be raised by 10 cents. Following the adjustment, the new lunch price will be set at $2.90, while the new breakfast price will be $1.70.

During the meeting, the board also approved the provision of a base salary grant using state-provided funds, establishing a base salary of $38,000.

Additionally, the board has given its approval to offer voluntary school accident insurance.

Several bids were accepted, including the purchase of propane from MFA at $1.55 per unit, diesel fuel at a discounted rate of six cents below the pump price from Landes, gasoline at a discounted rate of five cents below the pump price from MFA, trash disposal services at a monthly rate of $94.16 from GFL, and milk procurement from Prairie Farms.

The end-of-the-year board meeting is scheduled for June 27 at 6 p.m.

Following an executive session, the board has agreed to advertise an open position for a bus driver.