Ridgeway man arrested in Daviess County on multiple allegations

Local News June 13, 2023June 13, 2023 KTTN News
A Ridgeway man was taken into custody early Monday evening in Daviess County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old John Merritt has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving a crash. The patrol also accused Merritt of leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run), failure to register a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.

Merritt was released to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

