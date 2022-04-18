Audio: Missouri man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in Laclede County

A southwest Missouri man is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in Lebanon.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call of a woman being shot in a mobile home Saturday afternoon. Deputies discovered 21-year-old Megan Bailey Nicol Glasser of Lebanon dead at the scene. Twenty-two-year-old Dillion Bacon was arrested and two of his relatives were there at the time of the shooting. The Laclede County prosecutor is charging Bacon with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Bacon is being held in the detention center without bond.