Audio: Missouri man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in Laclede County

State News April 18, 2022April 18, 2022 KTTN News
Murder Charge News Graphic
A southwest Missouri man is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in Lebanon. 

 

 

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call of a woman being shot in a mobile home Saturday afternoon. Deputies discovered 21-year-old Megan Bailey Nicol Glasser of Lebanon dead at the scene. Twenty-two-year-old Dillion Bacon was arrested and two of his relatives were there at the time of the shooting. The Laclede County prosecutor is charging Bacon with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

Bacon is being held in the detention center without bond. 

