Audio: Federal data shows COVID has killed 1,400 Missouri nursing home residents and 20 workers

The latest federal information shows the coronavirus has killed more than 1,400 Missouri nursing home residents and 20 workers.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report shows the figures make up nearly half of the state’s 3,100 COVID-19 deaths. The report does not include assisted living centers for seniors. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports at least 20 Missouri nursing homes have reported more than 100 coronavirus cases among residents and workers. Missouri has 521 federally licensed nursing homes.

