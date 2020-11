Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases have been added in Livingston County, bringing the cumulative total to 514.

The health center reports 65 cases are active, with four involving facilities, 53 in the community, and eight at schools. The school cases are all students and staff who attend or work at Tina Avalon or Hale schools but reside in Livingston County.

Sixteen COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 13 deaths have been reported for the county.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares