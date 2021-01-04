Audio: Danforth says Hawley’s Electoral College effort is “highly destructive attack” on America’s constitutional government

Reddit Share Pin Share 43 Shares

Former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth is weighing in on fellow Republican Josh Hawley’s effort to contest General Election results. Danforth, who endorsed Hawley, says “Lending credence to President Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government.” He says it is “the opposite of conservative; it is radical.”

There are reportedly about one dozen Senators and more than 100 House members who plan to back Hawley’s effort during Wednesday’s vote.

