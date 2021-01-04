Audio: Missouri school district requires doctor’s note from students who want to learn virtually

Many Missouri K-12 school students are back to learning today. The Kennett School District in far southeast Missouri is now requiring a doctor’s note for students who want to learn remotely. Superintendent Chris Wilson says COVID-19 positives and quarantines are declining around the Kennett area.

 

 

Wilson says a specific diagnosis for a student is not required. Online learning will continue to be provided for students who test positive and must be quarantined.

 

 

Wilson says district protocols, including a recent mask requirement, are working.

