Audio: Chris Small and Sherry Hoerman on services offered at Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Executive Director Chris Small reports the agency services low- and middle-income residents who are qualified on the federal poverty guidelines. The guidelines change each year and are released in January.

The 2023 federal poverty guidelines show $30,000 is the poverty guideline for a family of four.

Information provided by CAPNCM indicates that in 2019, seven of the Green Hills area counties had a poverty rate of more than 15%. The poverty rate includes the percentage of individuals at or below 100% of the federal poverty level. Mercer and Caldwell were below 15%.

The next federal analysis of poverty will be released in December. Small says that will drive a lot of changes as far as post-COVID-19 impacts.

Low-income individuals who live in rural environments have various situations.

Iowa State University and the University of Missouri recently conducted a joint study about rural poverty and the effects of inflation.

Small says Trenton is fortunate it has the Northwest Workforce Development Board in town and a lot of resources that serve North Central and Northwest Missouri.

CAPNCM is constantly looking at what a prototypical individual is in poverty. He says the agency has not figured it out because everyone is different and has different circumstances. The agency tries to meet individuals where they are.

Community Services Director Sherry Hoerman says one aspect of LIHEAP is Energy Assistance.

Energy Assistance ended at the end of March, 2022, but now it is extended as a year round program.

There is also the Energy Crisis Intervention Program, which has winter and summer parts. Hoerman reports crisis funds can go up to $1,600 for a household for the winter and $1,200 for the summer.

The applications are good for one year. If someone filled out an application in October when the program year starts, that person will not have to fill out another application unless the person moves, or something has changed. An application will be good until the end of September.

Residents are required to fill out the applications completely, and sign them. The agency will need proof of income for the prior month.

CAPNCM also provides the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program. Hoerman reports LIHWAP started last year and will go through this year. It is similar to LIHEAP.

If someone qualifies for Energy Assistance and the water supplier is participating, then that person will qualify for LIHWAP, however, if a water supplier does not have an agreement with the state, that person will not qualify, even if he or she qualified for Energy Assistance.

Hoerman says there was a two-year allocation for LIHWAP, and she does not know if it will continue after this year.

Grundy County residents can pick up applications at the CAPNCM office in Trenton. There are resources boxes and places to get applications throughout the agency’s other eight core counties.

Anyone with questions about services offered by the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri or who wants to know where resource boxes are can call the office at 660-359-3907. Information is also available at capncm.org.

