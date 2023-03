Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 School will hold a “Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup” next month. The event will be held on April 14th from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Items to be brought along with the children include the child’s birth certificate, social security card, and immunization record.

Call the Laredo School for an appointment at 660-286-2225.

