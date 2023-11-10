Audio: Amendment 3 leads to nearly 100,000 expunged marijuana convictions in Missouri

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s recent legalization of adult-use marijuana has resulted in a significant decrease in marijuana-related convictions.

In Missouri, almost 100,000 criminal convictions involving marijuana offenses have been expunged since the passage of Amendment 3 last year. According to a report by KMBC, a TV station in Kansas City, local governments throughout Missouri are struggling to erase both felony and misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

The state is also addressing challenges stemming from “a century of marijuana prohibition,” as stated by one of the authors of Amendment 3. This amendment, which Missouri voters approved one year ago this week, authorized recreational marijuana use for adults. In 2018, Missouri had already legalized medical marijuana.