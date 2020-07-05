ATV demolished in crash on railroad tracks; driver accused of DWI

Two people were hurt early Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle overturned near Lawson.

A passenger, 40-year old Timothy Andersen of Excelsior Springs, was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. The driver, 40-year old Aaron Kelley of Lawson, refused treatment at the scene for moderate injuries.

The ATV overturned after traveling on railroad tracks. The ATV was demolished during the crash and neither occupant was reported to be wearing safety equipment.

Kelley, the driver, was accused of driving while intoxicated and was taken to the Lawson Police Department.

