Chillicothe officers called to Polk Street on well-being check; return three hours later

Chillicothe Police officers went to the 1400 block of Polk Street Saturday morning on a well being check regarding an individual reportedly having anxiety issues.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the person was taken to the police station, counseled, and returned to the residence.

Approximately three hours later, during the noon hour, Sampsel reported officers returned to the residence where the person had become disorderly, trespassed, and ultimately resisted officers.

The individual was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The individuals name was not released pending the filing of charges.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares