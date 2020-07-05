Chula teen injured after falling from UTV; teenage driver accused of DWI

A Chula resident was hurt early Sunday when she fell from a utility terrain vehicle in southeastern Grundy County.

Eighteen-year-old Jarica Nelson was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries.

The accident happened five miles northeast of Chula on private property on southeast Yucca Lane. Nelson was a passenger on the UTV when she fell from the vehicle onto the ground. The operator of the UTV, 19-year old Caden Ashford of Chula, was not reported hurt.

Neither individual was wearing safety equipment, and Ashford was accused of driving while intoxicated and was later released from the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares