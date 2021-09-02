Attorney General obtains $245,000 judgement against Missouri contractor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a judgment against a St. Louis County contractor, Jeffrey Anderson. The State alleged that Anderson violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by taking upfront payments for basement renovation and remodeling services and failing to perform the work he agreed to do.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a Petition against Anderson earlier this year. After Anderson failed to respond to the Petition, the Court entered a default judgment against him. The judgment includes $245,921.00 for restitution to consumers and another $34,591.10 in fees and penalties. The judgment also prohibits Anderson from accepting advance payments from consumers for construction, renovation, and/or remodeling services.

The Attorney General encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of a similar scam to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

A copy of the final judgment can be found by clicking here.

