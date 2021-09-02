Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Christopher Meagher, proprietor of “Metro Restoration,” has pled guilty to seven counts of felony deceptive business practices in Clay, Jackson, and Platte Counties. Through Metro Restoration, Meagher transacted with numerous consumers in the Kansas City area to provide home repair and renovation services. Upon taking consumers’ upfront payments, Meagher failed to provide the promised services or only performed minimal, unsatisfactory work.

“A key component to the work of the Attorney General’s Office is protecting consumers and holding bad actors accountable when Missouri consumers are defrauded. Our Consumer Protection Section does tireless, often thankless work to do just that,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m pleased that the Attorney General’s Office has obtained a guilty plea in this case, and that more than $90,000 of restitution will ultimately go back to consumers who were defrauded.”

In December 2019, the Missouri Attorney General filed charges against Meagher for contractor fraud and initiated a civil lawsuit against Meagher and Metro Restoration. Around that time, Meagher fled the state and only returned after a joint operation with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to arrest and extradite him.

Meagher’s guilty plea is a critical component in a global resolution of the civil and criminal cases that will ultimately secure over $90,000.00 in restitution for Meagher’s victims. More than $70,000.00 of that restitution has already been obtained.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages citizens who have been scammed by a contractor to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at Missouri Attorney General’s website.

