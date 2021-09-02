Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole for meth trafficking and illegal firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Maxwell L. Fleming, 25, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On April 7, 2021, Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime. Fleming admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene County, Mo., from April 7, 2019, to July 25, 2019. Fleming admitted that he possessed a firearm on July 24, 2019.

The Springfield Police Department’s special response team and narcotics enforcement team executed a search warrant at a Springfield residence on July 11, 2019. Officers found a total of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine in several locations inside the residence, as well as a Cobra handgun in Fleming’s backpack, $1,980 on the living room coffee table, and drug paraphernalia.

On July 24, 2019, law enforcement officers contacted Fleming after receiving information from a confidential informant that he was going to resupply. Detectives seized a Kel-Tec 9mm firearm from Fleming’s holster and a package that contained approximately two ounces of methamphetamine from Fleming’s pocket. Detectives also found $389 on Fleming, who was arrested. Fleming told officers he usually bought two ounces of methamphetamine at a time for $375 and that he had done so 10 or 12 times.

Detectives also searched Fleming’s residence and found another firearm and some marijuana. According to court documents, Fleming was initially released on bond; however, his bond was later revoked because he used drugs.

Fleming obtained methamphetamine from co-defendant Donna Bell, 46, of Springfield. On July 25, 2019, officers searched Bell’s hotel room and found 424 grams of methamphetamine.

Bell was sentenced on Oct. 28, 2020, to 10 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to her role in the drug trafficking conspiracy. Co-defendant Brian L. Letterman, 34, of Springfield, pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2021, to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and awaits sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

