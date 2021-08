Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Classes begin today (Monday) in the Milan and Green City school districts, with many other area schools beginning classes on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Those beginning school on Tuesday are Trenton, Grundy R-5, Chillicothe, Laredo, Princeton, North Mercer, Newtown Harris, Linn County of Purdin, and Gallatin.

Wednesday is the first day of school for Pleasant View R-6, Spickard, Gilman City, and Jamesport Tri-County.

