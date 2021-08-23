Carroll County crash injures Unionville man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An early morning wreck in Carroll County has injured a resident of Unionville.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Whitlock received serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

Whitlock was driving southbound when his pickup left Highway 65, struck an embankment, and came to rest against a tree.

The pickup was demolished and towed from the scene of the accident, which was just south of Carroll County road 220. Whitlock was not wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol’s arrest report shows Matthew Whitlock has been accused of felony distribution of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia.

