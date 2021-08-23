Boating accident at Smithville Lake injures 10

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports ten people, including four juveniles, from Holt and Liberty, were injured in a watercraft collision at Smithville Lake Saturday at 4:05 pm.

All of the injured were taken by ambulances to either North Kansas City Hospital or Children’s Mercy Hospital. One occupant, 26-year-old Haven Brende of Holt, was listed with serious injuries, with the remaining injuries listed as minor.

The lake incident occurred one-half mile north of the Route W bridge in Clay County as the vessel, a 1990 Maxum, was stationary when it was struck by another watercraft listed as a 2006 Sea Ray.

The operator of the Sea Ray was listed as 41-year-old Michael Brittain of Kansas City, and the operator of the Maxum was 29-year-old Ryan Brende of Holt.

