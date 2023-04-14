Approximately 75 attend Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America banquet

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Approximately 75 people attended a Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America banquet April 11th where chapter achievements were recognized.

Certificates were given to Students Taking Action with Recognition Event participants. Five groups received certificates for scoring gold at the State STAR Event competition. Three groups were presented certificates for scoring silver at the state competition. Those scoring gold will advance to Nationals in Denver, Colorado this summer.

Four trophies were given to groups that scored the highest in the state. Those students included Caleb Ray, Ashlyn Pagel, Sarai Birkhead, Jayden Gannon, Lyandra Taylor, Morgan Smith, Claire Woodard, and Johanna Goodin.

New officers for the TMS FCCLA Chapter were installed for the next school year. They include President Brooklyn Farris, Vice President Betsy Price, Treasurer Claire Woodard, Public Relations Representative Johanna Goodin, Historian Zeke Kottwitz, and Secretary Eva Pagel.

