Missouri Corn awards scholarships to “Youth in Agriculture”

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are proud to announce the 2023 Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients. Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to contribute to their college education.

Missouri high school seniors and college students entering their senior year pursuing a degree in agronomy or a related field were eligible. Candidates were scored by the Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee and evaluated on essays, applications, letters of reference, current grades, and activities.

Congratulations to the following 2023 Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients:

“Serving on this committee is a refreshing reminder of the knowledge, interest, and determination the next generation of our industry holds,” said Missouri Corn Scholarship Chairman Brice Fischer of Rockville. “With constant changes in technology, global markets, and scientific advancements, it is key we continue investing in educational opportunities. Missouri Corn looks forward to seeing these students succeed in college and beyond as they later join the workforce.”

In addition to Fischer, the committee is comprised of Missouri Corn board members Ryan Meyerkorth of Rock Port, Jay Schutte of Benton City, Brandon Thiel of Marshall, and Patrick Seyer of Oran. This is the twenty-seventh year Missouri Corn Scholarships have been awarded to students studying agriculture. Applications for the 2024 Missouri Corn Scholarship Program will be available online on or before Dec. 15, 2023.

