April 12th meeting results from the North Mercer Board of Education

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education April 12th approved the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan to serve as the district’s health insurance provider. The unified health plan is a Cigna Network user.

Increases were two percent for PPOs and one percent for HSA plans. The insurance will again be 100% covered by the school district with a $73 deposit on HSA plans.

The board approved offering contracts to current non-certified staff members.

Martin Mason was issued a contract to serve as custodian for next school year. A contract was issued to Greg Frost to serve as a seventh through 12th grade instructor primarily in Social Studies.

The board set the Missouri State High School Activities Association dead period from July 1st through 9th.

The oath of office was given to Dana Stark, Makella Hagan, and Matt Davis. They will serve on the board for three-year terms.

The board reorganized. Officers elected were President Ervin Taff, Vice President Heath West, and Secretary/Treasurer Teri Noe.

It was announced five staff members will receive years of service recognition on the last day of school May 17th. Maintenance Director Brian Persell will be recognized for his retirement. He has been with North Mercer since 1995.

