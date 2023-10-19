Annual Boofest at Livingston County Library, and Lillian DesMarias Youth Library expands to include adults this year

The Livingston County Library, along with the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, is set to participate once more in the annual Boofest, scheduled in downtown Chillicothe on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. This year, the event introduces an inviting change: in addition to children and teens, adults can now also partake in trick-or-treating for a complimentary book.

This novel inclusion is courtesy of The Friends of the Livingston County Library, who are providing a range of books for adults. Trick-or-treaters of all ages will have several options to pick from, ensuring a diverse selection for each age group. The book giveaway will take place at the main library location at 450 Locust Street.

To prepare for the event, the Youth Library has announced it will close at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

For further details about this program, individuals can reach out to Jodi Moore at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library by calling 660-646-0563.

