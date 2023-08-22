71-year-old Kirksville man suffers serious injuries in Highway 63 motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
A 71-year-old man from Kirksville was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Highway 63, one mile south of Atlanta, Missouri, on Tuesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. and involved a 2012 Harley Davidson Switchback motorcycle.

John R. Williams, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to Northeast Regional Hospital by Macon County Ambulance with serious injuries. According to the accident report, Williams was wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident. The motorcycle was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Stills Wrecker.

MSGT Ritter (#809) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who investigated the crash, reports that Williams was traveling northbound when his motorcycle ran off the west side of the roadway. The motorcycle began to slide and eventually overturned, ejecting Williams in the process.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sgt. Shoop (#973), Cpl. Dunn (#340), the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, as well as local first responders and ambulance services.

