Gallatin woman charged with manslaughter in fatal two-car crash in Cameron

A Gallatin woman has been charged with felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter after a two-car crash in Cameron earlier this month, which law enforcement reported resulted in the death of a Cameron man.

Online court information shows that 22-year-old Cylea Reann Campbell also faces misdemeanors for failing to drive on the right half of the road when the road was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident; driving while revoked or suspended for a first offense; and owning and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility for a second or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $500,000.

The Cameron Police Department previously reported that 86-year-old Donald Stone sustained serious injuries in the accident on August 6, was taken to Liberty Hospital, and later died. Campbell was also taken to Liberty Hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

It was previously reported that a crash investigation revealed Campbell’s car was eastbound on Grand Avenue, crossed into the westbound lane on the east side of the bridge over Interstate 35, and struck Stone’s westbound car. The Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.

A probable cause statement notes that Campbell has two previous convictions for operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance.

