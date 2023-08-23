North Central Missouri College reports increase in enrollment and program growth

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver reported on August 22 that overall enrollment is up from this time last year for the college. On the first day of fall classes, August 21, headcount was up by 10%, and credit hours increased by eight percent. This includes high school students. Excluding high school students, NCMC has seen a six percent increase in both headcount and credit hours.

Klaver noted that fall enrollment is tracking an increase compared to the past five years in both headcount and credit hours. The Savannah Campus had 239 students enrolled for the fall as of August 21.

Klaver said the Savannah Campus open house and ribbon-cutting on August 9 went well. More than 350 people attended, including colleagues from other colleges who were impressed.

A video by NCMC Digital Media Specialist Rick Cole was shown at the meeting on August 22, highlighting the open house.

Klaver announced that the “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” campaign will continue until late September. The campaign has seen recent success with both large and smaller, yet necessary, gifts.

Klaver will present a session at the Rural Community College Alliance Conference in Oregon in September. The session will focus on converging strategic planning and comprehensive campaigns for success. He plans to gather information on NCMC’s achievements over the past few years.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tristan Londre reported that some NCMC programs have seen significant growth since last year. These programs include Industrial Technology, Business, Medical Lab Technology, Early Childhood, and Teacher Education.

Londre said that NCMC hosted a Teacher Energizer event on August 8, which had more than 100 attendees. The event, in collaboration with the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center, offered new sessions and attracted more high schools, resulting in a larger turnout than last year.

Londre reported that the library is connecting with new faculty and exploring new ideas, including the incorporation of artificial intelligence into the curriculum.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kristen Alley reported that nine countries are represented at NCMC this fall, contributing to a diverse student body.

This year has seen the highest capacity for residence halls in at least 15 years.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett presented a year-in-review for fiscal year 2023. The IT department received 4,642 tickets and closed 4,609. They also received 5,464 calls. The client satisfaction rate stood at 97.78%. Triplett noted that the response rate was low, at about one percent, but said this is typical for the industry.

At least 57 projects advanced, and the department established 50 relationships with different vendors. Forty-one percent of Information Technology Services procurement transactions over the last four years occurred in fiscal year 2023.

Triplett reported that the IT team comprises 10 people, including her and one person at the Savannah Campus.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported that staff returned on August 4. Pre-service training was held the week of August 7, and students’ first day in the classroom was August 15.

Gott said that things are going well and enrollment is close to full. All staff positions were filled, except for a cook’s position in Brookfield. Staff members there are rotating into the kitchen.

Parents have signed up to be Policy Council representatives in some locations. Head Start will continue to provide parents with information about serving on the Policy Council. Gott hopes to have the Policy Council filled by September or October.

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank is seeking support for the Trenton area Campus Cupboard. Gott hopes Head Start will be able to provide parents with at least two bags of food. Each bag will provide two meals for a family of four and will be used to cover meals on snow days.

Gott reported that Becky Throneberry and Jennifer Smith have asked to partner with Green Hills Head Start to provide students in their Occupational Therapy Assistance Program with pediatric experience. Students will visit Head Start centers in Trenton, Chillicothe, and Bethany for a week in October.

At the start of the meeting on August 22, employees new to their positions introduced themselves to the board via videoconferencing. These employees were Online Practical Nursing to Associate Degree in Nursing Faculty Member Andrea Schuelke and Savannah Nursing PN to ADN Director Sophia Swink.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the recommended tax levy for 2023 on August 22. The levy was set at $0.399 per $100 of assessed valuation, the same as in 2022.

Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported that the figure came from the tax rate summary page provided by the Missouri State Auditor. With a collection rate of 100%, the levy would generate about $387,800 in local tax revenue.

The board approved purchases for testing and accreditation supplies for nursing, totaling $142,458.24, from Assessment Technologies Institute. The payment will come from budgeted funds allocated to the nursing programs.

The board also approved the purchase of equipment for NCMC’s space at the Convergent Technology Alliance Center, currently under construction at Missouri Western State University, for $527,275 from Aidex. The Department of Economic Development will contribute $280,000 toward the cost of the manufacturing cell, with the remaining amount coming from private funding.

NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver reported that NCMC will occupy one quadrant of the Convergent Technology Alliance Center and noted an affiliation with Hillyard Technical Center in the process.

The board approved a 99-year lease agreement with the Andrew County Museum for $1, allowing NCMC to develop a parking lot. The green space east of the Savannah Campus is owned by the City of Savannah and is currently leased to the Andrew County Museum.

Approval for Kramer Construction’s proposal for the Russ Derry Practice Facility, priced at $1,198,750, was tabled as the board sought more information.

Information showed that NCMC had issued a request for proposals for design/build teams for the project. Only two vendors submitted proposals, and Kramer was the only one meeting the necessary requirements for further planning.

The board approved an internal transfer for Sophia Swink from nursing faculty to Nursing PN to ADN Director at the Savannah Campus, effective August 7.

Approval was given for the hiring of Megan Roberts and Chey (Shay) Fordyce, both of Hopkins, as nursing faculty at the Savannah Campus, starting August 16. Madalyn Walker of Cosby was approved as a Health Administrative Specialist at the Savannah Campus, starting August 14.

The board approved employments for Green Hills Head Start. Madison Imgarten was approved as a cook at the Chillicothe Head Start Center, effective July 25. Marissa Hefele was approved as a teacher aide at the Trenton Head Start Center, starting August 4.

Resignations were approved for Brittany McDaniel as a teacher aide at the Unionville Head Start Center, effective August 4, and for Heather Harper as a cook at the Brookfield B Head Start Center, effective August 11.

The board approved the Green Hills Head Start Cost Allocation Plan and the Training and Technical Assistance Plan.

The board entered into an executive session for possible discussions of employees, legal action, and real estate.

