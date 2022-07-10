7-year-old-girl injured in crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A seven-year-old girl from Hiawatha, Kansas was hurt Saturday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle traveled off Highway 36 at Stewartsville.

The girl was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. She was a passenger in the SUV driven by 57-year-old Lori Nigus of Hiawatha, Kansas who was not reported hurt.

The eastbound SUV traveled off the left side of Highway 36, hit an embankment and a road sign, went over a crossover, and into the median. The SUV came to rest on its wheels.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and both occupants were wearing safety devices.