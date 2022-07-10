Suspect being sought in connection with stolen vehicle arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday arrested a man being sought since Thursday in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was arrested around noon on Saturday at a barn near Highway 6 and Northeast 70th Avenue. Sheriff Rodney Herring said Lasley was taken into custody without incident. Lasley had no weapons at the time of his arrest.

Lasley was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton on probation and parole warrant from Iowa. Sheriff Herring noted Lasley would be returned to Iowa if he waives extradition, however, if he refuses, authorities would begin the extradition process

Charges were pending in Grundy County.

Herring said the arrest came when Deputy Sheriff Seth Cox was re-checking buildings, which had been done frequently in the last few days. He said Lasley was found to be hiding in one of the buildings.

Lasley was wearing long thermal underwear, but no socks, shirt, or shoes at the time of his arrest. When asked, Herring said Lasley provided his name when he was taken into custody. His identity then was confirmed through Iowa records. It was believed Lasley had remained within a two-mile radius in recent days.

Sheriff Herring expressed appreciation to those who provided assistance and tips in the days prior to the arrest.

(Photos courtesy Grundy County Sheriff and Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)