Two Stanberry teenagers transported to hospital after crashing SUV on Highway 136

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Stanberry residents were hurt when a sports utility vehicle traveled off Highway 136 in eastern Nodaway County hitting a culvert and a fence.

A passenger, 19-year-old Bailey Wallace, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV a 16-year-old boy from Stanberry was also taken to the Hospital in Maryville with minor injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday morning one mile east of Conception Junction as the eastbound SUV began to travel off the right side of Highway 136, the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross the center line and skid. It went off the right side of the road, and struck a culvert and a fence, coming to rest on its front wheels against the fence.

The SUV was demolished and the patrol reported neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.