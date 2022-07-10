Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend of July 9, 2022

Local News July 10, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Richmond was arrested early Sunday in Ray County.

21-year-old Jason Floyd was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing, careless and imprudent driving, and having no motorcycle endorsement. Floyd was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Unionville resident, 58-year-old Timothy Probasco, was arrested Saturday evening in Sullivan County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated/chronic offender and driving while revoked. Probasco was processed and released from custody.

Post Views: 1,895
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.