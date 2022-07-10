Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend of July 9, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Richmond was arrested early Sunday in Ray County.

21-year-old Jason Floyd was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing, careless and imprudent driving, and having no motorcycle endorsement. Floyd was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Unionville resident, 58-year-old Timothy Probasco, was arrested Saturday evening in Sullivan County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated/chronic offender and driving while revoked. Probasco was processed and released from custody.