2019-20 national FFA officer team elected at 92nd National FFA Convention

Students from Montana, Virginia, Puerto Rico, New Mexico, Oregon, and Ohio have been elected by delegates throughout the United States to serve on the 2019-20 National FFA Officer team.

Kolesen McCoy, an agribusiness and applied economics major at Ohio State, was elected national president. Kourtney Lehman, an agricultural business management major at Oregon State University, was elected national secretary. Lyle Logemann, an agricultural education major at Eastern New Mexico University, was elected western region vice president. Tess Seibel, a nursing major at James Madison University, was elected eastern region vice president. Mamie Hertel, a financial engineering major at Montana State University, was elected central region vice president. Yomar Roman, an office administration major at Universidad de Puerto Rico, was elected southern region vice president.

Each year at the National FFA Convention & Expo, six students are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary, and vice presidents representing the central, southern, eastern, and western regions of the country.

National officers commit to a year of service to the National FFA Organization. Each officer travels more than 100,000 national and international miles to interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate sponsors; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and promote agricultural literacy.

