Additional charge filed against man who escaped from authorities in Maysville on Monday

A defendant in a DeKalb County criminal cost had about one hour of freedom Monday afternoon when he escaped from the Courthouse in Maysville and was captured in Cameron.

A report from Cameron Police stated James M. Larue of Cameron escaped from the DeKalb County Courthouse at approximately 1:50 pm. Information from the sheriff’s office indicated Larue fled on foot from the courthouse after a court appearance.

Camerons’ 911 center received a tip at 2:44 pm of a possible sighting of Larue at the Jones Travel Plaza in Cameron which is at Bob Griffin Road and Highway 36. Cameron Officers, Detectives, and Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, officers located Larue at the Truck Plaza and he was taken into custody.

The original DeKalb county charges for 18-year-old James Larue were for first-degree assault causing alleged serious physical injury to another person and armed criminal action from September 15th. His bond on those charges was $50,000.

Larue now faces another charge of escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. The court ordered him to be held in jail without bond due to the new charge filed Monday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department had previously advised other law enforcement agencies that Larue has connections to the Cameron and Caldwell County area.

